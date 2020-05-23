BREAKING NEWS

‘Back to the Future Part II’ writer asks Universal to “destroy” censored version of the sequel that ran on Netflix

Posted On 23 May 2020
By :
Comment: 0

MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty ImagesBy: STEPHEN IERVOLINO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Sharp-eyed fans’ attention to detail while watching Back to the Future Part II on Netflix has gotten major attention from the streaming service. 

Apparently, Netflix had been running a censored version of the film without realizing it. The cut, which the fan noticed, included a sloppy deletion of Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly discovering family nemesis Biff had smuggled a French girly magazine inside the cover of that troublesome Gray’s Sports Almanac

Now the movie’s screenwriter, Bob Gale, is sounding off, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Apparently, this was a foreign version which neither director Robert Zemeckis nor I even knew existed, for some country that had a problem with the Oh La La magazine cover.  I asked that the studio destroy this version.”

Gale added, “FYI, Netflix does not edit films — they only run the versions that are supplied to them.  So they’re blameless. You can direct your ire at Universal, but I think they will be a lot more careful in the future — and with ‘the future.'”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
May 2020
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup