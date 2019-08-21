Entertainment News 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown, Sean Spicer among 'Dancing with the Stars' season 28 castmembers https://linewsradio.com/bachelorette-hannah-brown-sean-spicer-among-dancing-with-the-stars-season-28-castmembers/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss.xml

ABC(NEW YORK) — Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, supermodel Christie Brinkley and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer are among the eclectic group of celebrities who’ll be battling it out on the dance floor for the highly-anticipated upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Other celebs hitting the dance floor this season include Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, former basketball star and Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom, Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, legendary Supremes member Mary Wilson, country singer Lauren Alaina, The Office’s Kate Flannery and Kenan & Kel’s Kel Mitchell.

The cast was announced on Good Morning America Wednesday; the pro partner pairings won’t be revealed until the first episode, however.

Here’s the full list of the stars for season 28 of Dancing with the Stars:

Christie Brinkley, model

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette star

Kel Mitchell, Kenan & Kel actor

Ray Lewis, former pro-football player

Lamar Odom, former Lakers player and Khloe Kardashian’s ex

Kate Flannery, The Office actress

Lauren Alaina, country singer

Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary

Ally Brooke, singer and former Fifth Harmony member

Karamo Brown, Queer Eye star

James Van Der Beek, Dawson’s Creek star

Mary Wilson, ex-member of The Supremes

The new season of DWTS will premiere on Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

