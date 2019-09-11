Entertainment News 'Bachelor in Paradise' will end with three-hour season finale https://linewsradio.com/bachelor-in-paradise-will-end-with-three-hour-season-finale/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/John Fleenor(NEW YORK) — ABC has announced a “moving and stunning three-hour season finale” for the hit summer series, Bachelor in Paradise.

The nail-biting finale will feature the four remaining couples as they make the final call on their relationships. Then at the episode’s end, the long awaited announcement on the identity of the next Bachelor will be made.

The final episode will also bring back Paradise alumni couples Chris and Krystal Randone, Tanner and Jade Roper, and Evan and Carly Bass.

The three-hour Bachelor in Paradise season finale airs Tuesday, September 17, on ABC at 8 PM ET/PT.

