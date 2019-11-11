‘Avengers: Endgame’ tops 2019 People’s Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — As if being the highest grossing movie of all time wasn’t enough, Avengers: Endgame topped the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, which were presented Sunday night from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The film, from Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC Audio’s parent company Disney, collected wins for the “The Movie of 2019,” as well as “The Action Movie of 2019” — and one of its leads, Robert Downey Jr., was honored as “The Male Movie Star of 2019.”

Incidentally, the MCU also was given the nod via its hit Sony Pictures co-production Spider-Man: Far from Home, which helped Ol’ Web Head himself, Tom Holland, snag the “The Action Movie Star of 2019” trophy. His co-star Zendaya was named “The Female Movie Star of 2019.”

Here’s the complete list of winners:

The Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame

The Comedy Movie of 2019

Murder Mystery

The Action Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame

The Drama Movie of 2019

After

The Family Movie of 2019

Aladdin

The Male Movie Star of 2019

Robert Downey Jr.

The Female Movie Star of 2019

Zendaya

The Drama Movie Star of 2019

Cole Sprouse

The Comedy Movie Star of 019

Noah Centineo

The Action Movie Star of 2019

Tom Holland

The Show of 2019

Stranger Things

The Drama Show of 2019

Stranger Things

The Comedy Show of 2019

The Big Bang Theory

The Animated Movie Star of 2019

Beyoncé

The Reality Show of 2019

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Competition Show of 2019

America’s Got Talent

The Male TV Star of 2019

Cole Sprouse

The Female TV Star of 2019

Millie Bobby Brown

The Drama TV Star of 2019

Zendaya

The Comedy TV Star of 2019

Kristen Bell

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant of 2019

Hannah Brown

The Reality Star of 2019

Khloé Kardashian

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019

Outlander

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019

Shadowhunters

The Male Artist of 2019

Shawn Mendes

The Female Artist of 2019

Billie Eilish

The Group of 2019

BLACKPINK

The Song of 2019

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”

The Album of 2019

Taylor Swift — Lover

The Country Artist of 2019

Blake Shelton

The Latin Artist of 2019

Becky G

The Music Video of 2019

Kill This Love

The Concert Tour of 2019

BLACKPINK

The Social Star of 2019

David Dobrik

The Beauty Influencer of 2019

Bretman Rock

The Social Celebrity of 2019

Ellen DeGeneres

The Animal Star of 2019

Doug the Pug

The Comedy Act of 2019

Kevin Hart

The Style Star of 2019

Harry Styles

The Game Changer of 2019

Simone Biles

The Pop Podcast of 2019

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS:

The People’s Icon Award of 2019

Jennifer Aniston

The People’s Champion of 2019

P!NK

The Fashion Icon of 2019

Gwen Stefani

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.