BREAKING NEWS

Ava DuVernay explains why she doesn’t want fans to call her “Auntie”

Posted On 05 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Ava DuVernay explains why she doesn't want fans to call her "Auntie" https://linewsradio.com/ava-duvernay-explains-why-she-doesnt-want-fans-to-call-her-auntie/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix(NEW YORK) — You can call accomplished filmmaker Ava DuVernay a director, producer, and visionary — but when it comes to giving her a title of respect, please don’t call her auntie.

“First of all, I have a real issue with…recently I’ve been getting called on Twitter ‘Auntie Ava,'” DuVernay, 46, told Van Lathan‘s podcast The Red Pill. “Why?! Why?! Am I that old? Because I don’t feel that old.”

Lathan explained the term “auntie” was used because of the “weight that she brings– the importance,” in which DuVernay responded, “I appreciate that.”

However, DuVernay later admitted, “I’ve been feeling some kinda way about it.”

After the interview, the term “auntie” began trending on Twitter, with DuVernay presenting her fans with some approved options for her title.

“For the record, I happily respond to: ‘Hello, Ms. DuVernay,’ ‘Hello, Sis,’ ‘Hello, Queen,’ ‘Hello, Family,’ ‘Hello, Ava’ (safest bet),” she tweeted. “Ms. Ava is fine if you’re under 18.”

She continued, “Thanks for showing me respect regardless, Van. Had fun talking to you. Wishing you all good things.”

 Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
77°
clear sky
humidity: 51%
H 78 • L 77
78°
Thu
79°
Fri
76°
Sat
76°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup