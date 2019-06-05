Entertainment News Ava DuVernay explains why she doesn't want fans to call her "Auntie" https://linewsradio.com/ava-duvernay-explains-why-she-doesnt-want-fans-to-call-her-auntie/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix(NEW YORK) — You can call accomplished filmmaker Ava DuVernay a director, producer, and visionary — but when it comes to giving her a title of respect, please don’t call her auntie.

“First of all, I have a real issue with…recently I’ve been getting called on Twitter ‘Auntie Ava,'” DuVernay, 46, told Van Lathan‘s podcast The Red Pill. “Why?! Why?! Am I that old? Because I don’t feel that old.”

Lathan explained the term “auntie” was used because of the “weight that she brings– the importance,” in which DuVernay responded, “I appreciate that.”

However, DuVernay later admitted, “I’ve been feeling some kinda way about it.”



After the interview, the term “auntie” began trending on Twitter, with DuVernay presenting her fans with some approved options for her title.

“For the record, I happily respond to: ‘Hello, Ms. DuVernay,’ ‘Hello, Sis,’ ‘Hello, Queen,’ ‘Hello, Family,’ ‘Hello, Ava’ (safest bet),” she tweeted. “Ms. Ava is fine if you’re under 18.”

She continued, “Thanks for showing me respect regardless, Van. Had fun talking to you. Wishing you all good things.”