Authorities seize 20 tons of cannabis in massive California bust

Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — Around 350,000 plants and 20 tons of processed cannabis have been seized by a sheriff in California.

The bust was so massive, it took authorities four days to complete, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which directed the Cannabis Compliance Team to conduct the seizure earlier this month.

Complaints from the public, as well as tips provided to the sheriff’s office, prompted a two-month investigation into the cultivation site that lead to the bust, according to authorities.

Four search warrants were obtained for an agricultural property located northwest of Santa Barbara, where officials found cannabis growing on 40 acres, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

It took a 35-person team composed of detectives, investigators and wildlife officers to complete the operation, according to officials.

Authorities are now looking for the owner of the property, who has not yet been identified.

Officials are also looking into potential fraudulently obtained cannabis licenses, as well as possible illegal cannabis sales.

