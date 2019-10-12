BREAKING NEWS

Authorities investigating New Hampshire church shooting: Governor

Posted On 12 Oct 2019
iStock/Thinkstock(PELHAM, N.H.) — Wedding guests tackled a gunman after he allegedly opened fire in a Pelham, New Hampshire, church on Saturday morning and shot two people, the local police chief said.

“They basically gang tackled him” and held the man until police were able to take him into custody, Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark told reporters.

Roark declined to say anything about the alleged shooter’s motive or his relationship to the couple or the New England Pentecostal Church. But the department said in a written statement: “Preliminary investigation of the matter indicates that this incident does not appear to be a random event.”

Police are “not sure” of where the accused gunman resides, Roark said.

Three people have been hospitalized, including two people for gunshot wounds and a third person for minor injuries, Roark said, adding that police had recovered a handgun from the scene.

A spokeswoman for Lowell General Hospital in Massachusetts confirmed that the hospital was treating one victim from the shooting, but did not release any additional information.

Police were alerted to an active-shooter situation shortly after 10 in the morning. They arrived at the scene within three minutes and found the alleged shooter “being subdued by guests of the wedding,” police said.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said in a post on Twitter that state officials were at the scene and that the state would “provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners.”

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

