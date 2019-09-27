BREAKING NEWS

Authorities arrest ‘possible serial gunman’ in Texas after 4 similar shootings

Posted On 27 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Authorities arrest 'possible serial gunman' in Texas after 4 similar shootings https://linewsradio.com/authorities-arrest-possible-serial-gunman-in-texas-after-4-similar-shootings/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

aijohn784/iStock(ODESSA, TX) — All of the shootings involved a suspect targeting broken down cars, Gary Duesler, a spokesman for the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, told ABC News.

The suspect is believed to be driving a white pickup truck, likely with an extended cab or crew-cab, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Authorities said descriptions of the suspect have varied.

Three of the shootings occurred on Tuesday, between 12:45 a.m. and 4:42 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

One man was shot in the abdomen while he was sitting in his parked car and transported to Medical Center Hospital, the sheriff’s office said. He has since been released. The other two shootings on Tuesday did not result in any injuries.

The fourth incident, on Thursday night at 10:42 p.m., left one man dead.

A suspect approached the victim under the guise that he would help with his broken down car, but instead shot and killed him, Duesler said.

The weapons used in the shootings all appear to be a handgun, but with different calibers, authorities said.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said multiple agencies are involved in the search for the suspect.

“We will bring him to justice,” Griffis said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
64°
broken clouds
humidity: 63%
wind: 3mph S
H 68 • L 64
75°
Sat
74°
Sun
67°
Mon
74°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup