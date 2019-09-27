U.S. NEWS Authorities arrest 'possible serial gunman' in Texas after 4 similar shootings https://linewsradio.com/authorities-arrest-possible-serial-gunman-in-texas-after-4-similar-shootings/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

aijohn784/iStock(ODESSA, TX) — All of the shootings involved a suspect targeting broken down cars, Gary Duesler, a spokesman for the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, told ABC News.

The suspect is believed to be driving a white pickup truck, likely with an extended cab or crew-cab, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Authorities said descriptions of the suspect have varied.

Three of the shootings occurred on Tuesday, between 12:45 a.m. and 4:42 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

One man was shot in the abdomen while he was sitting in his parked car and transported to Medical Center Hospital, the sheriff’s office said. He has since been released. The other two shootings on Tuesday did not result in any injuries.

The fourth incident, on Thursday night at 10:42 p.m., left one man dead.

A suspect approached the victim under the guise that he would help with his broken down car, but instead shot and killed him, Duesler said.

The weapons used in the shootings all appear to be a handgun, but with different calibers, authorities said.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said multiple agencies are involved in the search for the suspect.

“We will bring him to justice,” Griffis said.

