Australian Open: Serena Williams ousted by Karolina Pliskova in quarterfinals

Posted On 23 Jan 2019
Fred Lee/Getty Images(MELBOURNE, Australia) — Serena Williams’ quest to win her eighth Australian Open title and 24th Grand Slam tournament has come to an end.

The 37-year-old American tennis star fell to the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Wednesday, despite having match point four times. Williams lost 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

“I can’t say that I choked on those match points,” Williams told reporters after the match.

“She literally played her best tennis ever on those shots,” she added, referring to Pliskova, the No. 7 seed in the world.

Pliskova will now move on to face Japan’s Naomi Osaka, the No. 4 seed, in the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

