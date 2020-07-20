Aubrey Plaza confirms ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ cast will reunite for 10th anniversary charity special

L-R: Schwartzman, Wong, Cera, Plaza, Culkin — Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It’s officially been ten years since the cult smash movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World debuted in theaters and, to celebrate, the all-star cast is reuniting for a charity special.

While the movie, which starred Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, Jason Schwartzman, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Ellen Wong and Aubrey Plaza was technically a box office bomb, it rapidly obtained a cult following amongst video game and comic book fans.

10 years later, the cast of the action comedy is coming together again to not only celebrate the film’s aluminum anniversary, but to raise money for a worthy cause.

Plaza — who played the snarky Julie Powers — confirmed on Friday that the old gang was teaming up for a one time only table read to benefit Water for People on Monday.

“Monday July 20 at 1pm EST, join me & these freaks for the @EW 10th anniversary virtual read of SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD in support of @waterforpeople,” Plaza wrote on Sunday and teased a screenshot of the old cast and crew gathered together in a Zoom call-like setting.

The 36-year-old also explained what the charity Water for People does, which is “bringing cleaner and safer water to areas in need worldwide.”

“Visit http://waterforpeople.org/pilgrim to donate and learn more,” the Parks and Recreation alum encouraged.

The live read will not only entertain fans while raising money for a great cause, it’ll also reward watchers with an exclusive one-of-a-kind drawing that Cera flashed during the movie. Drawings from the creator of the Scott Pilgrim comic series, Bryan Lee O’Malley, will also be rewarded randomly to donors.

The table read kicks off Monday at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT on Facebook Live.

