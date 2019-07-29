BREAKING NEWS

At least 65 killed in suspected Boko Haram attack on funeral in Nigeria

Posted On 29 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS At least 65 killed in suspected Boko Haram attack on funeral in Nigeria  https://linewsradio.com/at-least-65-killed-in-suspected-boko-haram-attack-on-funeral-in-nigeria/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

kylieellway/iStock(NEW YORK) — Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 65 people who had gathered for a funeral in northeastern Nigeria over the weekend, a local official said.

The assailants, who arrived on motorbikes, opened fire on mourners as they were returning to their village from a funeral in the surrounding Nganzai local government area on Saturday afternoon. At least 10 others were wounded, Nganzai Council Chairman Muhammad Bulama told reporters.

Bulama said the attack was retaliation after the residents and local vigilantes fought off suspected Boko Haram militants during an ambush on their village last week, killing almost a dozen of them.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s assault, but Boko Haram has repeatedly carried out attacks in the area in Borno state, the heartland of the Nigerian terrorist group’s 10-year insurgency.

Boko Haram seeks to establish an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria, though it has spread its terror across the region’s mountainous borders over the years into Niger, Chad and Cameroon, all of which surround the Lake Chad Basin.

Nigeria’s military has regained control in parts of the country’s northeast in recent years, but residents continue to face violence.

The Boko Haram insurgency has displaced nearly 2.4 million people in the Lake Chad Basin region, according to the latest data from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
89°
few clouds
humidity: 62%
wind: 9mph S
H 92 • L 87
87°
Tue
79°
Wed
83°
Thu
77°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup