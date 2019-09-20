BREAKING NEWS

At least 4 dead in Utah tour bus crash: Officials

Posted On 20 Sep 2019
Michael Warren/iStock(BRYCE CANYON, UT) — At least four people are dead and multiple people are critically injured after a tour bus crashed in Utah, according to the state’s highway patrol.

Air ambulances and rescue crews are racing to the scene near Bryce Canyon on SR-12.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

