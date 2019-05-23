BREAKING NEWS

As Memorial Day approaches, 62,000 pounds of raw beef products recalled due to E. coli concerns

Posted On 23 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

gilaxia/iStock(NEW YORK) — Over 62,000 pounds of raw beef products shipped nationwide are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, just days before Memorial Day, one of the country’s biggest grilling holidays.

The beef products came from Aurora Packing Company in Aurora, Illinois, where they were packed on April 19, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products that are being recalled — cuts of meat that include skirt, brisket, short ribs and ribeye — are labeled with an establishment number of “EST. 788.”

The FSIS implored anyone with these beef products to throw them away or return them.

The contaminated meat was discovered during random sample testing by the FSIS.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of illness from eating the meat, the FSIS asked anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness to contact a health care provider.

E. coli is a bacteria often transmitted through contaminated food or water. The bacteria can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, with these symptoms normally appearing three to four days after exposure.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
63°
overcast clouds
humidity: 93%
wind: 13mph SSW
H 66 • L 63
69°
Fri
69°
Sat
80°
Sun
75°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup