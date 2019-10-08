BREAKING NEWS

Arrest warrants issued for 3 suspects in killing of witness in Amber Guyger trial

Posted On 08 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Arrest warrants issued for 3 suspects in killing of witness in Amber Guyger trial https://linewsradio.com/arrest-warrants-issued-for-3-suspects-in-killing-of-witness-in-amber-guyger-trial/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Pattanaphong Khuankaew/iStock(DALLAS) — Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects in the slaying of a Dallas man who tearfully testified at the trial last month of former police officer Amber Guyger in the wrong-apartment killing of Botham Jean, police said on Tuesday.

The witness, Joshua Brown, 28, who was a former neighbor of Jean, was gunned down on Friday night in what police described as a botched drug deal.

Arrest warrants issued for Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, Michael Diaz Mitchell, 32, and Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, all of Louisiana, Assistant Chief Avery Moore of the Dallas Police Department said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Moore said Green and the Mitchells, who are related, drove from Louisiana on Friday to meet Brown for a prearranged drug deal.

During the encounter outside Brown’s apartment complex, Brown allegedly shot Jacquerious Mitchell, wounding him, Moore said. He said Michael Mitchell responded by shooting Brown in the lower body, killing him.

Micheal Mitchell and Green remained at large on Tuesday afternoon and Moore said they are “considered dangerous because they are armed.”

He said Jacquerious Mitchell is being treated in a Dallas hospital and is expected to be charged with capital murder.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
61°
broken clouds
humidity: 67%
wind: 15mph NE
H 65 • L 62
62°
Wed
59°
Thu
63°
Fri
62°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup