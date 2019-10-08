U.S. NEWS Arrest warrants issued for 3 suspects in killing of witness in Amber Guyger trial https://linewsradio.com/arrest-warrants-issued-for-3-suspects-in-killing-of-witness-in-amber-guyger-trial/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Pattanaphong Khuankaew/iStock(DALLAS) — Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects in the slaying of a Dallas man who tearfully testified at the trial last month of former police officer Amber Guyger in the wrong-apartment killing of Botham Jean, police said on Tuesday.

The witness, Joshua Brown, 28, who was a former neighbor of Jean, was gunned down on Friday night in what police described as a botched drug deal.

Arrest warrants issued for Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, Michael Diaz Mitchell, 32, and Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, all of Louisiana, Assistant Chief Avery Moore of the Dallas Police Department said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Moore said Green and the Mitchells, who are related, drove from Louisiana on Friday to meet Brown for a prearranged drug deal.

During the encounter outside Brown’s apartment complex, Brown allegedly shot Jacquerious Mitchell, wounding him, Moore said. He said Michael Mitchell responded by shooting Brown in the lower body, killing him.

Micheal Mitchell and Green remained at large on Tuesday afternoon and Moore said they are “considered dangerous because they are armed.”

He said Jacquerious Mitchell is being treated in a Dallas hospital and is expected to be charged with capital murder.

