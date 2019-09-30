Entertainment News "Armed and ready" -- Check out the new trailer for 'Kingsman' prequel 'The King's Man' https://linewsradio.com/armed-and-ready-check-out-the-new-trailer-for-kingsman-prequel-the-kings-man/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

20th Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — “We are the world’s first independent intelligence agency,” Ralph Fiennes’ Duke of Oxford says at the open of the new Kingsman prequel trailer. “While governments wait for orders, we take action.”

There’s no shortage of action in the new coming attraction, which is set, most appropriately, to a remix of the Black Sabbath classic “War Pigs.”

Taking place during World War I, we indeed see “evil minds that plot destruction,” to quote the song — in this case, a shadowy cabal of madmen plotting to unleash a worldwide reign of terror.

So too, the generals “treating people just like pawns in chess” — that is, millions of soldiers sent into the muddy hellscape that was known as the Great War.

The first Kingsman movie’s mythology noted that the fortunes from the death of countless heirs that were killed in WWI built the Kingsman agency that was seen in the first two films.

In the case of The King’s Man, Fiennes’ character takes on a younger vet as a protege — played by Harris Dickson — to tackle the baddies’ plot.

“Armed and ready,” reports Djimon Hounsou, whose character trains the recruit. “Armed,” Fiennes says. “Ready? We’ll see.”

