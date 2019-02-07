BREAKING NEWS

Aries Spears says he’s not a fan of the “moist era of comedy” we’re in

Posted On 07 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Aries Spears says he's not a fan of the "moist era of comedy" we're in https://linewsradio.com/aries-spears-says-hes-not-a-fan-of-the-moist-era-of-comedy-were-in/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Aries Spears(NEW YORK) — Aries Spears has been making people laugh for over twenty years with his stand-up comedy.  Ahead of his upcoming New York shows at the Gotham Comedy club, the MADtv alum and master impersonator is opening up about what it feels like to be back on the New York comedy scene.

“It feels great. It’s home cooking. And plus, you know, New Yorkers just have that vibe,” Spears tells ABC Radio. “It’s such a metropolitan city. And the diversity is such at a high level that you get a chance to really feel like you could say anything and do anything.”

While Spears admits New York has its perks when it comes to feeling free on the stage, the comedian says comedy in general has become way too politically correct.

“And even New York has gotten like the rest of the country in terms of the comedy climate,” he says. “There’s a very moist era of comedy we’re in right now. So that’s unfortunate. But I don’t waver. I’m going to be me and do what I do. And you’re either with me, or, you fall off.”

And for those who need further explanation, Spears declares that his comedy isn’t made for the faint of heart.

“If you do get offended, I’m not going to be apologetic either,” he says. “Because good comedy, I believe, doesn’t just make people laugh. It forces you to think. And you’re supposed to feel a little uneasy. Everything ain’t supposed to be a smooth ride.” 

Find out more about Spears’ tour on his website, AriesSpears.com.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
February 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
43°
mist
humidity: 88%
wind: 11mph ENE
H 42 • L 42
48°
Fri
32°
Sat
32°
Sun
31°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup