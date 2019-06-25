Entertainment News Ariana Grande is heading to 'The Prom' with Meryl Streep https://linewsradio.com/ariana-grande-is-heading-to-the-prom-with-meryl-streep/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images(HOLLYWOOD) — Ariana Grande is heading to The Prom with Meryl Streep.

According to Deadline, the two are among the star-studded cast on board for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical, The Prom.

They’ll be joined by James Corden, Andrew Rannells and Nicole Kidman, who currently appears with Streep on HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Streep, Corden, Rannells and Kidman will play four washed-up Broadway stars who decide to champion the cause of a small-town high school senior named Emma who isn’t allowed to bring her girlfriend to prom. Ariana will play Alyssa, the popular daughter of the head of the school’s PTA.

Awkwafina and Keegan Michael-Key will also play key roles. A nationwide search is currently underway to cast the role of Emma.

Murphy will direct and produce the film, with shooting reportedly set to begin in December and aiming for a fall 2020 release in theaters before it hits Netflix.

