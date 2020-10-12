BREAKING NEWS

Are Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds reuniting for new film?

Posted On 12 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Steve Granitz/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Are Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds planning to share the screen again?

The two actors, who starred together in the 2009 rom-com The Proposal, may be reuniting for Paramount Pictures’ action-romance The Lost City of D.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bullock is attached to star in the film and will also be producing, with Reynolds eyed for a co-starring role.

“The idea that Paramount is willing to return to a genre we haven’t seen in a while, makes us incredibly excited,” Bullock tells EW in a statement. “…We all need some action, escapism and love right now. And if I have to humiliate myself on screen to do it… then so be it!”

The story centers on a romance author, played by Bullock, who learns that the fictional city she’s been writing about may actually exist. It’s set to be directed by sibling filmmakers Adam and Aaron Nee.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl