Are Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé ready to tie the knot?

Posted On 17 Sep 2019
ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Is Jennifer Lawrence ready to tie the knot?

The actress and her fiancé, Cooke Maroney, were spotted at New York City’s marriage bureau on Monday, according to the New York Post.

The couple reportedly looked super casual: Maroney was wearing a sweatshirt, and J-Law wore a gray blazer and jeans while holding a piece of paper.

“When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!” wrote an onlooker in a since deleted tweet, according to the newspaper.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress, 29, and the art dealer got engaged in February.

Lawrence previously dated her X-Men films co-star Nicholas Hoult from 2010-2014, and director Darren Aronofsky, whom she met during the filming of Mother!, from 2016-2017.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

