Entertainment News 'Aquaman' three-peats at #1 with $30.4 million weekend https://linewsradio.com/aquaman-three-peats-at-1-with-30-4-million-weekend/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Jasin Boland/™ & © DC Comics(LOS ANGELES) — It’s three weekends in a row in the #1 box office spot for Aquaman. The oceanic superhero saga took in another $30.7 million domestically, bringing its total domestic gross to $259.7 million and its worldwide gross to a monster $940.7 million.

Also notable: Aquaman now stands as the most successful film internationally in the DC Extended Universe, topping Christopher Nolan’s 2012 high-water mark The Dark Knight Rises in total gross earnings: The Dark Knight Rises earned $636.8 million overseas, while Aquaman‘s earned $681 million. Aquaman‘s also likely to ultimately top The Dark Knight Rises‘ total gross of $1.084 billion.

Debuting in surprise second place over the weekend was the horror-thriller Escape Room, which took in $18 million, bumping Mary Poppins Returns from second into third place, with $15.7 million in week three.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Golden Globe award Sunday night for best animated film, held fourth place in week four, while the Transformers installment Bumblebee dropped from third to fifth in its third week in theaters, earning $12.77 million.

Further solidifying its dubious distinction as a box office bomb: The Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy Holmes & Watson dropped a further two places its second week out, finishing in tenth with $3.4 million for a two-week total domestic gross of $28.4 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Aquaman, $30.7 million

2. Escape Room, $18 million

3. Mary Poppins Returns, $15.77 million

4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, $13 million

5. Bumblebee, $12.77 million

6. The Mule, $9 million

7. Vice, $5.8 million

8. Second Act, $4.9 million

9. Ralph Breaks the Internet, $4.685 million

10. Holmes and Watson, $3.4 million

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.