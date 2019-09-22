Sports News Antonio Brown says he's through with the NFL in Twitter rant https://linewsradio.com/antonio-brown-says-hes-through-with-the-nfl-in-twitter-rant/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Twitter/@AB84(NEW YORK) — Embattled football star Antonio Brown went on a Twitter rant on Sunday, saying he is through with the NFL after he was cut by the New England Patriots amidst multiple sexual assault allegations.

Brown, 31, posted several tweets on Sunday, mentioning former teammates and Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft, who have had their own run-ins with the law stemming from sexual assault accusations and, in the case of Kraft, charges of soliciting a prostitute.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore,” Brown wrote in a tweet, “these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !”

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl receiver, landed with the Patriots after he was released by the Oakland Raiders due to several off-the-field incidents, including a heated confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock. The Raiders had given Brown a contract that included $30 million in guarantees, but he didn’t play a single game for the Oakland, who voided his contract following the incidents.

Just two days after the Patriots announced they’d signed Brown, the two-time all-pro was accused of sexual assault and rape by his former trainer.

Despite the allegations, New England allowed Brown to suit up for last Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, in which he caught four passes, including a touchdown pass.

But on Friday, the Patriots released a statement confirming they were cutting Brown from the team. Brown’s release from the team coincided with a report in Sports Illustrated that another woman accused Brown of sexual harassment while she working at his home.

“We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the team said in the statement.

Brown seemed to confirm his release in a tweet, writing, “Thank you for the opportunity.”

He later tweeted, “The marathon continues.”

But on Sunday morning, Brown took to twitter, apparently pointing out what he considered a double standard. He cited several NFL players who have been able to continue with their careers despite being accused of sexual assault and took aim at the Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft was one of 25 people caught in prostitution sting in February. The 78-year-old Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution for acts that allegedly occurred at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. The case against Kraft is still pending after he rejected a deferred prosecution agreement in March.

“Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly,” Brown tweeted.

Despite Brown’s mounting problems off the field, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN on Saturday that several unnamed teams have expressed interest in Brown and “want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation” into the accusations made against him.

Rosenhaus said on Twitter on Saturday that the player’s NFL career may not be over.

“It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL,” Rosenhaus tweeted on Friday. “He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.”

Brown was an All-American player at Central Michigan University when the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in 2010. During his tenure in Pittsburgh, Brown compiled one of the most prolific careers NFL history for a receiver, topping 100 receptions and 1,200 yards receiving in each of the past six seasons.

