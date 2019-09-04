Sports News Antonio Brown reacts to $54,000 in fines from Oakland Raiders https://linewsradio.com/antonio-brown-reacts-to-54000-in-fines-from-oakland-raiders/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(OAKLAND, Calif.) — Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is ready to make opposing defensive backs pay up this season, according to his latest post on social media.

Brown posted a letter from team general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday, which informed the All-Pro that he was being fined $13,950 for missing a team walk-through on August 22. Brown was with the team in Winnipeg that day for a preseason game.

The letter also mentions $40,000 in previous fines for missing training camp on August 18, and that he could face additional fines for missing any more mandatory team activities.

In an Instagram story, Brown wrote “When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now Devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”

Oakland acquired Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March for multiple draft picks. Brown missed the beginning of training camp with frostbite on his feet from a cryotherapy accident. He then sat out while a dispute with the NFL was ongoing over permission to wear his preferred type of helmet.

