Antonio Brown, facing sexual assault allegations, cut by Patriots after 1 game

littleny/iStock(BOSTON) — Antonio Brown played just one game for the New England Patriots before the team released the star wide receiver, who’s facing multiple sexual assault allegations.

Brown seemed to confirm his release in a tweet, writing, “Thank you for the opportunity.”

He later tweeted, “The marathon continues.”

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.,” the Patriots said in a statement Friday.

Brown was traded to Oakland from Pittsburgh in March and signed a three-year, $50 million extension, but after feuding with the NFL over his helmet type and with Raiders management, his contract was voided and he went on to sign with the Patriots.

He caught four passes for 56 yards and a score in a 43-0 blowout win over Miami on Sunday.

