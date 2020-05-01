BREAKING NEWS

Another ‘Disney Family Singalong’ to air on Mother’s Day

Posted On 30 Apr 2020
By :
Comment: 0

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Following the great response to its April 16 presentation of The Disney Family Singalong, ABC announced on Wednesday that it will air a second installment, airing on Mother’s Day, May 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.  

Ryan Seacrest will return to host The Disney Family Singalong Volume II, which will feature all-new star-studded performances and inventive at-home choreography, along with the animated Mickey Mouse who’ll once again guide the on-screen lyrics. 

Christina Aguilera, Kristin ChenowethJosh GadLittle Big Town, and more participated in the first go-round. Celebrity guests and performance details for the follow-up will be announced soon.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
April 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup