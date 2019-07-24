BREAKING NEWS

Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy, pens touching note to those battling infertility

Posted On 24 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy, pens touching note to those battling infertility https://linewsradio.com/anne-hathaway-announces-pregnancy-pens-touching-note-to-those-battling-infertility/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Anne Hathaway announced her second pregnancy with touching note to those hoping to grow their families.

The Oscar winning actress, who did not reveal a due date or how far along she is, shared a photo of herself to Instagram in which a baby bump is clearly visible.

After joking, “It’s not for a movie,” she added that she was sending “extra love” to those “going through infertility and conception hell.”

“Please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she wrote.

Hathaway, 36, and her husband of six years, actor Adam Shulman, welcomed their son Jonathan in April, 2016. The next year, she told Good Morning America that she hadn’t planned on announcing that pregnancy, but after she spotted a photographer taking pictures of her while she was vacationing, she felt she had no choice.

“I just thought, it’s such a joyful and a sacred experience, you know, carrying life,” Hathaway explained. “And I just thought, I don’t want the first version of this to be out there with me covering or scowling at someone.”

“That’s not representative of the experience, so I chose a photo that I was happy with, and I put it out there,” she added.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
78°
broken clouds
humidity: 69%
wind: 7mph S
H 77 • L 75
81°
Thu
79°
Fri
81°
Sat
85°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup