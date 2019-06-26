BREAKING NEWS

‘Annabelle Comes Home’ takes over theaters Wednesday

Posted On 26 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Annabelle Comes Home' takes over theaters Wednesday https://linewsradio.com/annabelle-comes-home-takes-over-theaters-wednesday/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Warner Bros.(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide Wednesday:

Annabelle Comes Home — In the third chapter in the Annabelle series and seventh installment in The Conjuring film franchise, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren — again played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga — lock the titular possessed doll in a glass case.  But that’s not enough to keep it from setting its sights on a new target: the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy, and her babysitters, portrayed by Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife, respectively.

Rated R.

 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
69°
mist
humidity: 100%
wind: 7mph NNW
H 71 • L 69
83°
Thu
84°
Fri
84°
Sat
82°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup