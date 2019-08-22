Entertainment News Angelina Jolie drops eldest son, Maddox, off at college in South Korea https://linewsradio.com/angelina-jolie-drops-eldest-son-maddox-off-at-college-in-south-korea/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images(SEOUL) — They grow up so fast! Angelina Jolie is now the proud mom of a college student.

The actress dropped her eldest child, 18-year-old Maddox, off at Yonsei University in South Korea earlier this week.

In a clip captured by Instagram @xx_efu, Jolie is seen chatting with a group of students as Maddox stands next to her quietly. One asks when she plans to leave South Korea and she says she’ll be leaving that same day and is “trying not to cry.”

She tells the group she and Maddox got to travel a little bit in South Korea before coming to the school.

“It seems like a great school,” she says, and agrees to take a group photo with everyone.

Entertainment Tonight previously reported that Maddox was set to attend Yonsei, where he will be studying biochemistry. He has reportedly been studying the Korean language to prepare.

Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt are also parents to Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

