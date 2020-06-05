Angelina Jolie donates $200K to NAACP Legal Defense Fund to correct “deep structural wrongs”

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Angelina Jolie has donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to help correct what she calls, “deep structural wrongs,” following the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

“Rights don’t belong to anyone group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified,” the actress-director who turned 45 on Thursday said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society. I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform,” added Jolie.

A source tells ET that on her 45th birthday, Jolie’s thoughts “have been with the families of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery, and those who are struggling amid these tough times.”

Angelina has spent two decades defending the rights of refugees and other people displaced by conflict and persecution worldwide, while serving as Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Jolie spent her birthday quarantining with her six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Viviennea, adds the insider.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More