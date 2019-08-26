Entertainment News 'Angel Has Fallen' soars to number one at the box office https://linewsradio.com/angel-has-fallen-soars-to-number-one-at-the-box-office/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Gerard Butler in “Angel Has Fallen”; Simon Varsano/Lionsgate(NEW YORK) — Angel Has Fallen opened ahead of expectations, delivering an estimated $21.25 million. The third film in the Fallen franchise, starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Nick Nolte, fell just short of matching its predecessor, London Has Fallen‘s $21.6 million. Despite posting the lowest opening weekend of the series, it’s the first to debut at number one.

The raunchy comedy Good Boys, which topped the weekend box office in its debut last week, drops to second place this week with an estimated $11.75 million.

The second of this weekend’s new releases, Overcomer, did better than expected, delivering earning an estimated $8.2 million for a third-place finish, the third-largest opening for a faith-based film.

In fourth place was Disney’s The Lion King, grabbing an estimated $8.2 million in its sixth week of release, bringing its domestic earnings to over $510 million. Overseas, Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic added an estimated $30 million, bringing its international tally to just under $1 billion. Worldwide, The Lion King has delivered upward of $1.5 billion, ranking it as the ninth-biggest global release ever. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Rounding out the up five is Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, earning an estimated $8.1 million in its fourth week of release. That brings its domestic total to more than $147 million. The Fast & Furious spinoff also continues to collect big bucks overseas, where it debuted in China with an estimated $102 million — the largest August opening ever in the market and the second-largest opening for the franchise in China, behind The Fate of the Furious. Its global tally now stands at around $588.9 million.

The third of this week’s three new movies, Ready or Not, pulled up in sixth place. The black comedy, starring Samara Weaving and Lil Rel Howery, opened on Wednesday and pulled in nearly $11 million, an estimated $7.55 million of which came between Friday and Sunday.

In limited release, Brittany Runs a Marathon, starring Jillian Bell, opened in five locations with an estimated $175,696, for a $35,194 per-theater average.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Angel Has Fallen, $21.25 million

2. Good Boys, $11.75 million

3. Overcomer, $8.2 million

4. The Lion King, $8.2 million

5. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, $8.1 million

6. Ready or Not, $7.55 million

7. The Angry Birds Movie 2, $6.36 million

8. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, $6 million

9. Dora and the Lost City of Gold, $5.2 million

10. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, $5 million

