Andy Murray, Duchess Kate surprise students with video call on would-be start of Wimbeldon

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(LONDON) — Along with Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, Duchess Kate surprised tennis fans from Bond Primary School in South London on a video call Friday.

“The former Wimbledon Champion shared his experiences of playing tennis growing up, some vital tips to better their game and how he’s managed training over the last few months,” Kensington Royal shared in a post along with a video capture from the duo’s video call.

Many people commented on the Duchess of Cambridge’s radiance with comments such as “She just exudes calm kind vibes. Someone who is very self assured and has a happy content soul.” Others chimed in with similar sentiments.

This coming weekend would usually mark the beginning of the popular annual tennis tournament, but it’s been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

