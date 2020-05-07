Amy Schumer struggles to make cocktail in new series ‘Amy Schumer Learns to Cook’

Food Network(LOS ANGELES) — Amy Schumer has taken her comedic talents to the kitchen.

In the Food Network’s new series titled Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, the 38-year-old, with the help of her husband, chef Chris Fischer, will give viewers a peek into their quarantine kitchen antics from the comfort of their Martha’s Vineyard home.

In addition to witnessing Schumer’s quick wit and Fischer’s expert culinary skills, viewers can look forward to the couple’s 1-year-old son, Gene, along with his nanny/part-time camera operator Jane, making a special guest appearance from time to time.

In a preview of the self-shot show, the Train Wreck actress and her husband struggle to make an old fashioned, which they recognize is somewhat symbolic of the situation many individuals are facing as they remain in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody has their own thing going on and we’re here just trying to make you laugh,” Schumer says.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook premieres Monday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET on the Food Network.

