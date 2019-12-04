Amy Schumer had her lawyer send a fake cease and desist letter to her personal trainer

Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — There are two types of people in this world: those who enjoy working out and those who kick and scream the entire way to the gym. Amy Schumer is the latter and proved it by revealing just how far she’s willing to go to weasel her way out of exercising.

The comedian dispatched her lawyer to send a cease and desist letter to her personal trainer, which was, obviously, tongue-in-cheek and not at all real.

“I had my lawyer and who I love, draft a cease and desist to my trainer @ajcorectology because i thought the workouts were so hard,” Schumer revealed on Instagram, alongside a photo of the seemingly official letter. “I jokingly threatened to do it during our workouts for months. This is it!”

The notice, addressed to a Ms. Fisher, reads “We are the attorneys for Amy Schumer, an internationally known actress, comedian and high-profile public figure. It has come to our attention that while Ms. Schumer has engaged you to perform simple physical training for her, you have instead forced Ms. Schumer to perform extreme and unduly punishing physical exercise well outside the bounds of normal physical training.”

Schumer’s lawyers then threaten “the commencement of litigation seeking” along with a litany of financial penalties should the trainer not “immediately cease and desist such torment of Ms. Schumer and modify your personal training sessions to ameliorate such pain and suffering.”

Thankfully, the trainer saw through the gag and, according to the Trainwreck star, found it amusing.

“Was this is a wasteful use of resources? Very very much so but it brought me so much joy,” Schumer closes, but not before praising her “amazing trainer” for being “the reason I feel strong and good and have recovered from my herniated discs and c section.”

