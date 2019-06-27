BREAKING NEWS

American woman killed by shark while snorkeling in Bahamas, police say

Posted On 26 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS American woman killed by shark while snorkeling in Bahamas, police say  https://linewsradio.com/american-woman-killed-by-shark-while-snorkeling-in-bahamas-police-say/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

iStock(NEW YORK) — An American woman has died after she was attacked by a shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas, authorities said.

The woman, an adult, was swimming in waters near Rose Island when she was attacked, local police said in a statement.

She was then taken to shore and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
73°
thunderstorm
humidity: 73%
wind: 6mph NW
H 73 • L 71
84°
Thu
84°
Fri
85°
Sat
79°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup