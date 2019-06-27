WORLD NEWS American woman killed by shark while snorkeling in Bahamas, police say https://linewsradio.com/american-woman-killed-by-shark-while-snorkeling-in-bahamas-police-say/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

iStock(NEW YORK) — An American woman has died after she was attacked by a shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas, authorities said.

The woman, an adult, was swimming in waters near Rose Island when she was attacked, local police said in a statement.

She was then taken to shore and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

