American teen who vanished after traveling to London has been found, police say

New York City Police Department(LONDON) — An American teenage girl who vanished after traveling to London over the weekend has been found and an individual who has been tied to her disappearance has been taken into custody, police in New York said on Wednesday.

Authorities on both sides of the pond have been investigating the disappearance of Victoria Grabowski, 16, who was last seen Saturday morning at her residence in the New York City borough of Queens.

She is believed to have then boarded a London-bound flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told ABC News on Wednesday morning.

Grabowski is believed to have arrived at Heathrow Airport in the U.K. capital later Saturday, according to a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police Service, which had classified the teen as a “missing person.”

London detectives are working with their counterparts in New York City to liaise with Grabowski’s family, police said.

