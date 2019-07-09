BREAKING NEWS

‘American Pie’ cast reunites for film’s 20th anniversary with epic selfie

Posted On 09 Jul 2019
Universal/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of American Pie has reunited for the 20th anniversary of the movie’s release.

Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Tara Reid, Natasha Lyonne, Sean William Scott, Chris Klein and Eddie Kaye Thomas snapped an epic selfie together as they filmed a two-part reunion special for Entertainment Tonight.

The photo, taken by Biggs, was posted on Hannigan’s Twitter page with the caption, “Happy 20th #americanpie !!! #AmericanPie20.”

The R-rated teen comedy, about a group of high schools pals attempting to lose their virginity before graduation, was released on July 9, 1999 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

It spawned three sequels in the franchise, including American Pie 2 in 2001, American Wedding in 2003 and American Reunion in 2012.

Entertainment Tonight will air the two-part reunion event today and tomorrow. Check your local listings. It promises to reveal “on-set crushes, BTS secrets and… what REALLY happened with that [pie]!”

