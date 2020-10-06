BREAKING NEWS

AMC and Cinemark keeping theaters open as Regal Cinemas shuts down

Posted On 06 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Victor J. Blue/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — After Regal Cinemas announced it would be once again suspending operations of all of its U.S. theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AMC and Cinemark say they plan to keep their theaters open.

Both theater chains said Tuesday that 80 percent of their theaters would remain open to the public, even as major markets in California and New York remain closed and most big movie releases have been delayed.

“We take great comfort in knowing that literally millions of moviegoers have already visited our theaters,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a press release. “Our guests are telling us that our theaters have never been cleaner, and that they recognize the great effort AMC is making to keep them healthy and safe.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Cinemark said, “Cinemark’s reopening plan was designed with multiple contingencies in place to ensure we are able to be nimble and react as needed to this ever-changing environment.”

“We do not currently have plans to close our U.S. theaters and are continuing to align with demand, including reducing operating hours and days while we await new studio content to encourage theatrical moviegoing.”

Meanwhile, major tentpole films continue to shuffle their release dates. After Dune was moved from December 18, 2020 to October 1, 2021, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, was moved from October 1, 2021 to March 4, 2022.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl