Amber Heard’s ex-assistant: actress appropriated her story of being sexually abused

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images(LONDON) — Amber Heard’s former personal assistant testified at Johnny Depp’s libel trial against British tabloid The Sun that a story she told in confidence to the Aquaman actress regarding a violent sexual assault she endured was twisted by Heard for her own use.

Kate James, who worked for Heard from 2012-2015, claimed she had told Heard that she was raped at machete-point in Brazil about 25 years ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking via video link, James said Heard had taken the incident and “twisted it into her own story and she used it for her own use.”

“I am a sexual violence survivor and that’s very, very serious to take that stance if you are not one,” she condemned.

Heard is due to give evidence in the case later this week.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that called Depp a “wife-beater.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star denies abusing Heard.

The Sun‘s lawyer, Sasha Wass, suggested that James had colluded with Depp to tell lies that made Heard look bad.

James insists the accusation is “simply not true.”

