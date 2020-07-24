Amazon Prime greenlights third season of ‘The Boys’

Amazon Prime(LOS ANGELES) — The Boys are back on Amazon Prime. Even before its second season premiere, the streamer has renewed the superhero vigilante drama for a third season, according to Variety.

Season two will also present an after-show, titled Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, hosted and executive produced by Aisha Tyler. The after-show will start on August 28 with a recap of the series so far.

Based on the comic from Garth Ennis and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the series centers on a group of egotistical — and in some cases sociopathic — superheroes, and a group of mortals led by Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher who are intent on taking them down.

The Boys launches September 4, three episodes, with an additional five episodes premiering weekly through October 9.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

