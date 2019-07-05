U.S. NEWS Alleged drunk driver hits, kills 6-year-old twin girls in Odessa, Texas: Police https://linewsradio.com/alleged-drunk-driver-hits-kills-6-year-old-twin-girls-in-odessa-texas-police/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

kali9/iStock(ODESSA, Texas) — An alleged drunk driver was arrested in Texas after police say she plowed into two 6-year-old twin girls, killing them both.

The two little girls were standing near their family by a fireworks stand Wednesday about 9 p.m. when Angelica Garcia allegedly drove through a barricade, struck the children and then crashed into a large trailer, Odessa police said.

Angelica Garcia is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The girls, both from Odessa, were taken to Medical Center Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

No one else was hurt in the crash, police said.

The “investigation revealed that Garcia was intoxicated,” police said.

Garcia, 36, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

