All right, all right, all right! Matthew McConaughey joins Instagram

ABC/Nicole Wilder(NEW YORK) — For Matthew McConaughey’s 50th birthday Monday, the actor gave the internet the gift of his brand-new Instagram account.

The actor-turned-newly-minted professor took to his Twitter earlier Monday to announce his presence on the platform and his handle, @officiallyMcConaughey.

McConaughey’s first post is a video describing his new “venture into sharing [him]self and [his] views with the world.”

“I’m looking forward to a sharing who I am with you,” he tells his new followers. “I’m looking forward to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates, if tickles your funny bone, makes you think a second, makes your heart swell up a little bit.“

As of early Monday evening, McConaughey had over 100K followers and counting.

