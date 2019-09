This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS All crew members trapped inside capsized cargo ship off Ga. coast are alive: Coast Guard https://linewsradio.com/all-crew-members-trapped-inside-capsized-cargo-ship-off-ga-coast-are-alive-coast-guard/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

U.S. Coast Guard(BRUNSWICK, Ga.) — All four crew members still trapped inside the Golden Ray, the cargo ship that capsized off the coast of Georgia, are alive, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Rescue crews made contact with the crew on Monday morning and have drilled a hole into the ship to provide air supply and water, Coast Guard Lt. Lloyd Heflin told ABC News. Their conditions are unknown.

Four people were unaccounted for after the 656-foot vessel caught fire and overturned on the St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, Ga., around 2 a.m. Sunday. Twenty people were safely removed on Sunday, officials said.

Those on board included 23 crew members, who are all are from South Korea, and a harbor pilot from the Port of Brunswick, according to the Coast Guard. The four crew members who remained were last known to be inside the engine room, officials said.

Black smoke could be seen emitting from the starboard side of the ship from shore after it caught fire, officials said. The smoke had subsided by Sunday afternoon, but it was still too dangerous to go inside, as crews hadn’t determined whether the fire had yet subsided on the ship’s interior.

The vessel, which was carrying vehicles on its way to Baltimore, is still listing heavily on the water. The cause remains under investigation.

The Port of Brunswick, one of the busiest in the nation, was closed for the rescue efforts, and vessels were not permitted within half a mile of the ship.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.