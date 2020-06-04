Alicia Silverstone reveals she and her 9-year-old son bathe together

Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — When talking about her vegan lifestyle, actress Alicia Silverstone turned heads when she revealed an unconventional activity she and her nine-year-old son enjoy while quarantining during COVID-19.

In a May 31 interview with The New York Times, the Clueless star opened up about how she and her son Bear Blu have been riding out the pandemic, to which she candidly revealed, “My son and I take baths together.”

The 43-year-old actress, who shares Bear with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, added that “when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting.”

Beyond bathing, Silverstone touched upon the other activities she’s turned to in order to keep her son entertained, which revolve around a lot of jumping — like trampolines and jump roping.

This isn’t the first time the Golden Globe nominee has raised eyebrows when talking about the close bond she shares with her son. In 2012, Silverstone uploaded a video of her feeding Bear, who was 10 months old at the time, directly from her mouth.

“It’s his favorite … and mine,” She gushed in the blog post. “He literally crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I’m eating.”

Nowadays, she and Bear eat an exclusively vegan diet, another decision that has been scrutinized by the public. However, the Batman and Robin star isn’t too worried about what others think anymore.

“People said lots of different things, and I was sort of ‘the freak,'” Silverstone told the Times. “And I guess I’ll take pride in that because it is hard to be the person that’s speaking out, and it is hard to be the person that is saying the thing that isn’t what everybody else wants to hear.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More