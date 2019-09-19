BREAKING NEWS

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals pregnancy five months after miscarriage

Posted On 19 Sep 2019
Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez(NEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are expecting their fifth child, five months after experiencing a miscarriage.

The fitness guru revealed on Wednesday in an Instagram post that “it is still very early” in the pregnancy, but she wanted to share her news in the interest of transparency.

Hilaria also asked paparazzi to avoid taking her picture, as “getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders.”

“The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring,” she wrote. “We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea…and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok.”

Hilaria, 35, and Alec, 61, are already parents to Carmen, six, Rafael, five, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, one. Baldwin is also the father of 23-year-old, Ireland, from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

