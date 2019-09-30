Entertainment News Alec Baldwin spoofs Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry on 'SNL' season premiere https://linewsradio.com/alec-baldwin-spoofs-donald-trumps-impeachment-inquiry-on-snl-season-premiere/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Will Heath/NBC

(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live‘s season 45 premiere kicked off with Alec Baldwin impersonating President Donald Trump turning to familiar allies in and out of the Beltway in a frantic effort to fight the newly opened impeachment inquiry.

First up, Baldwin sought the help of his personal lawyer and fixer, Rudy Giuliani, played once again by Kate McKinnon, who poked fun at Giuliani’s reputation for sharing sensitive information on news programs.

“We got nothing to worry about. Nobody’s gonna find out about our illegal side dealings with the Ukraine, or how we tried to cover up those side dealings, or how we plan to cover up the cover up,” Giuliani assures the president.

“Rudy, where are you right now,” asks Baldwin.

“I’m on CNN right now,” McKinnon’s Giuliani replies.

The conversation was interrupted by Attorney General William Barr, played by SNL‘s Aidy Bryant, who tried to console the president by assuring the faux Trump that their “top guy” was on it. He turns out being Giuliani, now appearing on “the Joe Rogan podcast.”

The calls continued with Beck Bennett’s Vice President Mike Pence; and Alex Moffat and Mikey Day’s Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, respectively. Each failed to ease the president’s worries.

Growing more desperate, Baldwin’s Trump reaches out to Korean leader Kim Jong-un, played by the show’s first Asian cast member Bowen Yang, who has an “easy” solution to handling the whistleblower who exposed President Trump’s alleged improper phone conversation with the Ukrainian president: “You have a big ocean in your country? Send whistleblower to the bottom of there.”

With nowhere left to turn, Baldwin calls Liev Schreiber, who explains that his Ray Donovan from the Showtime series is a fictional character.

“If you can’t do it, can you connect me with John Wick?” Baldwin replies.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.