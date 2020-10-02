BREAKING NEWS

Alec Baldwin hopes he can retire Trump ‘SNL’ role come November

Posted On 02 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with enough political fodder to last a lifetime.

Alec Baldwin is returning as President Donald Trump this season and, as previously reported, Jim Carrey will be taking over the role of Democratic candidate Joe Biden from previous portrayers Jason Sudeikis and Woody Harrelson.

“I laughed pretty loud when Jason would play Biden,” the Match Game host tells ABC Audio. “But, you know, Jim’s funny. So far as I’m concerned, that’s a good fit.”

As for whether he’ll be able to retire the role of Trump come November, Baldwin — who has long made his feelings about Trump known — says he’s hoping that’s the case.

“That job changes people,” he says of the presidency. “There’s only one person in the history of the White House who has not been changed by the job. This individual remains as narrow-minded and as hateful and as divisive now as he was when he started…That to me is such a damning thing to say. And based on that alone, I hope he’s gone. I pray to God he’s gone.” 

SNL, with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, premieres its 46th season Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl