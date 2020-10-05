Alec Baldwin and Jim Carey mock the presidential debate in SNL’s season 46 opener

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 05 Oct 2020
Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — The premiere of Saturday Night Live‘s 46th season saw Alec Baldwin returning as President Donald Trump and Jim Carrey making his debut as Democratic challenger Joe Biden, for a recreation of last Tuesday’s raucous presidential debate.

The cold open featured Baldwin’s Trump interrupting and insulting Carrey’s Biden, as the former vice president repeatedly tried and failed to contain his anger.

“Look man, I’m a nice guy, but you give anymore guff tonight, I’ll rip your face off like a mad chimp,” Carrey snapped, before muttering to himself, “The country’s counting on you, Joe.  Just stand here and look lucid.”

The sketch also addressed President Trump testing positive for COVID-19, as Baldwin — with his fingers crossed — assuring Beck Bennett’s Chris Wallace that he took the coronavirus test he promised to take in advance of the debate.

After using a TV remote control to pause Baldwin mid-sentence, Carrey joked, “just imagine if science and karma could some team up to send us all a message about how dangerous this virus can be.”

“I’m not saying I want it to happen. Just imagine it did,” he added.

Later, host Chris Rock and “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che also joked about the president’s diagnosis.

Former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph also made an appearance, reprising her role as Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, suggesting America needed a WAP — Woman As President — a nod to the hit Saturday’s musical guest Megan Thee Stallion recorded with Cardi B.

Harry Styles also had a cameo, appearing in a thought bubble, to read Carrey’s Biden a calming, meditative story.

Saturday’s show also included Kate McKinnon paying tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who passed away on September 18.  McKinnon appeared in the audience dressed as the late Supreme Court Justice.

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


