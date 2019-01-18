Entertainment News Alan Alda on living with Parkinson’s disease: "I just try to make the best of what's in front of me" https://linewsradio.com/alan-alda-on-living-with-parkinsons-disease-i-just-try-to-make-the-best-of-whats-in-front-of-me/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame(NEW YORK) — Ahead of receiving the the Life Achievement Award at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, former M*A*S*H star Alan Alda has given an upbeat interview to People.

The 82-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease almost four years ago, admits that at first, he was frightened by the diagnosis, but he hasn’t let it slow him down.

“My life is more of an improvisation,” Alda tells the magazine. “I just try to make the best of what’s in front of me.”

Alda learned as much as he could about the degenerative condition, and he insists that staying active is key.

Indeed, the award-winning stage and screen actor’s 2018 announcement to his fans that he had the disease was accompanied by video of him juggling. He also dances and does tai chi.

Alda hasn’t slowed down professionally, either: He hosts a podcast called Clear + Vivid, and recently logged appearances on Showtime’s Ray Donovan.

“I’m busy,” Alda tells People. “I do occasionally do nothing and sit around. But I believe in doing everything in moderation, including moderation. So far it’s working.”

The actor credits Arlene, his wife of 61 years, with keeping him positive, too.

He gushes, “We still experience a kind of puppy love.”