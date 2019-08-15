Entertainment News 'Aladdin' producer says live-action sequel is currently in the "early stages of development" https://linewsradio.com/aladdin-producer-says-live-action-sequel-is-currently-in-the-early-stages-of-development/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss.xml

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Aladdin producer Dan Lin is apparently ready to make Disney magic once again. After Aladdin passed the $1 billion dollar mark worldwide in July, Lin says he’s already thinking about the film’s sequel.

“We’d love to,” he said to SyFy Wire, regarding making another film. “People clearly loved the movie and watched it multiple times and we get lots of fan letters and people asking us to make Return [of] Jafar, and I can just tell you that we’re in the early stages right now, but we’re certainly talking about another movie.”

But as Lin makes clear, any sequel will definitely have its own unique flair.

“It will not be a straight remake of any movie that’s been made before,” he said addressing the expectation that he’d simply re-do Return of Jafar. “[S]o we’re looking at ‘where’s the best way to go with these characters?'”

Aladdin, which opened May 24, stars Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

As previously reported, the film also became Smith’s highest-grossing film worldwide, surpassing his 1996 blockbuster Independence Day.

Aladdin releases digitally on August 27 and on Blu-ray September 10.