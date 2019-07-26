BREAKING NEWS

‘Aladdin’ flies past $1 billion dollar mark

Posted On 26 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Aladdin' flies past $1 billion dollar mark https://linewsradio.com/aladdin-flies-past-1-billion-dollar-mark/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Aladdin went from “A Whole New World” to a whole new tax bracket: the live-action retelling of Disney’s animated classic of the same name has crossed the $1 billion dollar mark worldwide.

“We ain’t never had a friend like you!” read the site’s official Twitter, which thanked, “the fans across the globe” for the magical milestone. 

Aladdin which was directed by Guy Ritchie, and stars Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, opened May 24. The movie has already flown to the #6 slot on Forbes‘ worldwide list of the highest-grossing fantasy movies of all time — not counting for inflation.

For the record, that current record holder, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 grossed $1.34 billion worldwide.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
83°
clear sky
humidity: 51%
wind: 8mph S
H 82 • L 79
79°
Sat
84°
Sun
87°
Mon
87°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup