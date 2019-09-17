U.S. NEWS Alabama police officer killed in the line of duty https://linewsradio.com/alabama-police-officer-killed-in-the-line-of-duty/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

amphotora/iStock(TUSCALOOSA, Ala.) — A 40-year-old police officer was shot to death in Alabama on Monday night, officials said.

Officer Dornell Cousette, a 13-year-veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department, was the father of two daughters and was also engaged to be married, according to Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

“In our community, our heroes wear the police uniform of the Tuscaloosa Police Department,” Maddox said at a press conference. “And tonight, one of our heroes has died in the line of duty, protecting our city.”

Cousette was shot while exchanging gunfire with a suspect inside a house in the city of Tuscaloosa, some 57 miles southwest of Birmingham. The officer was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to Tuscaloosa’s interim police chief, Mitt Tubbs.

The suspect, who was wanted on warrants for failure to appear for felony offenses, was also shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The individual is in custody, Tubbs said.

Cousette is the first Tuscaloosa officer to be killed in the line of duty since 2011.

“He was a great officer,” the interim police chief told reporters. “Everybody loved him.”

